StyleCaster Top 10: Iris Apfel Covers Dazed & Confused, Why Erin Wasson Just Got Cooler, More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.

1. Is there anything more fabulous than 91-year-old Iris Apfel on the cover of Dazed & Confused’s art issue — in Comme des Garcones, no less? [Dazed Digital]

2. Check it out: A sculpture made of 330 pounds of Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture number one lipstick is on display at the Palais de Tokyo museum. [WWD]

3. Hi, Erin Wasson, you’re awesome: “I don’t do the whole Isabel Marant thing. I love her as a person, but am I going to buy into a world of a French woman selling me what I grew up with? Am I going to sign up for that? I’m sorry, but I’m not going to spend $1,200 on a Western shirt and go back to Texas and get it for five bucks.” [Into The Gloss]

4. A seasonal must-read: An expert’s tips on how to buy a cashmere sweater [The Vivant]

5. Media moves: Former Harper’s Bazaar executive editor Kristina O’Neill replaces Deborah Needleman, now of T, at WSJ. Got all that? [The Cut]

6. Bette Midler might play Lea Michele‘s grandmother on “Glee.” Let’s hope she pick up that obnoxious posing bug Lea’s carrying. [EW]

7. Kylie Minogue talks acting, looks generally stunning at 44. [Bullett]

8. Bruno Mars on his “SNL” hosting gig: “I’m not going to be funny.” Yeah, we could have told you that. [EW]

9. Fuschia? Hot pink? Bright Pink? Schiap pink? Seems nobody can agree on that shade. [Racked]

10. Jennie Garth tried to reach out to former “What I Like About You” co-star Amanda Bynes. Hopefully she tried to do it in a car going a gazillion MPH. [Us Weekly]