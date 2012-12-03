StyleCaster Top 10: Heidi Klum’s Cleopatra Costume, Buy Blair Waldorf’s Headbands, More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.

1. The designer behind Blair Waldorf’s trademark headbands is selling a commemorative box set. Got $4,000 and love some headgear? Snag this immediately. [Fashionista]

2. Since her annual Halloween party was cancelled due to Hurricane Sandy, Heidi Klum held a “Haunted Christmas” bash this past Saturday where she dressed up as a jewel-encrusted Cleopatra. [HuffPo]

3. Rob Kardashian attacked his (we’re assuming former) girlfriend Rita Ora on Twitter today, claiming she has slept with 20 guys since they started dating. Precise number, no? [BuzzFeed]

4. In case you missed it, two of the best women ever, Hillary Clinton and Meryl Streep, took a selfie. [Styleite]

5. Kate Middleton and Prince William are having a baby, which you already know about. Take a look at them as children to get an idea how cute the royal baby will look. [PopSugar]

6. Heading to Art Basel, or planning on Instagram-stalking all week? Check out a party crasher’s guide to where everyone will be. [The Vivant]

7. With all the Wills and Kate hoopla, we’d nearly forgotten that Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman is pregnant with hubby Harvey Weinstein‘s baby. [Page Six]

8. It may be a publicity stunt to mess with her former beau Conor Kennedy, but Taylor Swift was seen canoodling with One Direction bad boy Harry Styles in Central Park. Subtle, guys. [TMZ]

9. Some are skeptical, but Alexander Wang may be the perfect fit at Balenciaga. His past collections prove that. [The Cut]

10. Khloé Kardashian has no idea how her sister Kim keeps all that makeup on. [Daily Makeover]