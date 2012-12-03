StyleCaster
StyleCaster Top 10: Heidi Klum’s Cleopatra Costume, Buy Blair Waldorf’s Headbands, More

StyleCaster Top 10: Heidi Klum's Cleopatra Costume, Buy Blair Waldorf's Headbands, More

Spencer Cain
by

SVEDKA Vodka And smartwater Present Heidi Klum's Haunted Holiday Party Benefitting The American Red Cross

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.

1. The designer behind Blair Waldorf’s trademark headbands is selling a commemorative box set. Got $4,000 and love some headgear? Snag this immediately. [Fashionista]

2. Since her annual Halloween party was cancelled due to Hurricane Sandy, Heidi Klum held a “Haunted Christmas” bash this past Saturday where she dressed up as a jewel-encrusted Cleopatra. [HuffPo]

3. Rob Kardashian attacked his (we’re assuming former) girlfriend Rita Ora on Twitter today, claiming she has slept with 20 guys since they started dating. Precise number, no? [BuzzFeed]

4. In case you missed it, two of the best women ever, Hillary Clinton and Meryl Streep, took a selfie. [Styleite]

5. Kate Middleton and Prince William are having a baby, which you already know about. Take a look at them as children to get an idea how cute the royal baby will look. [PopSugar]

6. Heading to Art Basel, or planning on Instagram-stalking all week? Check out a party crasher’s guide to where everyone will be. [The Vivant]

7. With all the Wills and Kate hoopla, we’d nearly forgotten that Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman is pregnant with hubby Harvey Weinstein‘s baby. [Page Six]

8. It may be a publicity stunt to mess with her former beau Conor Kennedy, but Taylor Swift was seen canoodling with One Direction bad boy Harry Styles in Central Park. Subtle, guys. [TMZ]

9. Some are skeptical, but Alexander Wang may be the perfect fit at Balenciaga. His past collections prove that. [The Cut]

10. Khloé Kardashian has no idea how her sister Kim keeps all that makeup on. [Daily Makeover]

