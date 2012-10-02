StyleCaster Top 10: Hedi Slimane Calls Critic Cathy Horyn A “Schoolyard Bully,” More

1. Another day, another insider taking aim at New York Times critic Cathy Horyn [Hedi Simane’s Twitter]

2. Some good news for model Maggie Rizer after last month’s bizarrely horrifying dead-dog situation: She’s expecting her second son in March [People]

3. Louis Vuitton, H&M named best global fashion brands in Interbrand study [Vogue UK]

4. HuffPo Style honors its own makeover with a video compilation of the best movie makeovers. [HuffPo Style]

5. Leanne Rimes apparently sought treatment because “it’s really hard to deal with Facebook and Twitter.” [Radar Online]

6. A guide to supermodels and their tattoos [FashionIndie]

7. Tips to live by: How to become BFFs with your hotel concierge [The Vivant]

8. Lena Dunham overexposure is starting to take shape. Next up for the “Girls” star: She’s shopping a $1M book proposal. [Slate]

9. First pens for women, now chocolate bars? [The Guardian]

10. It’s the war of the Burches, officially. [WWD]