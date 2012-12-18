StyleCaster Top 10: A Handy Guide to Instagram’s New Rules, Saint Laurent’s Second Vogue Cover, More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.

1. It’s been quite a week for Hedi Slimane: First, Gwen Stefani wears Saint Laurent Paris on US Vogue‘s January cover, now Lara Stone’s rocking the label on the cover of Vogue Russia (shot by Hedi himself). [The Cut]

2. Maison Martin Margiela and Alexis Mabille are the newest fashion houses to be awarded official haute couture status. [Style.com]

3. First, we thought Karl Lagerfeld and Kanye West could be teaming up (and detailed what they might’ve been talking about), but now it seems the hip-star star could be working with A.P.C. [Complex]

4. Read this now: A seriously useful and easy-to-understand breakdown of Instagram’s new terms. [The Vivant]

5. Watch out Kardashian family: It looks like Honey Boo Boo and crew are getting in the holiday card game. With odd green hair extensions. [Us Weekly]

6. Candy magazine—a publication that covers “transversal style”—puts transgender model Connie Fleming on its cover … as FLOTUS Michelle Obama. [Dazed Digital]

7. An odd pairing: Vice magazine has acquired fashion-forward mag I-d. [News release]

8. Wah wah wah: Lindsay Lohan’s apparently too broke to pay a (much-needed) shrink. [Radar Online]

9. Holiday dressing tips from J. Crew’s Tom Mora. [SheFinds]

10. James Franco’s at it again: The annoyingly multifaceted actor/director/student/model/writer has a new gig directing/starring in a … Samsung video? [YouTube]