StyleCaster Top 10: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Boozy Shopping, Rihanna’s Favorite Restaurants, More

10 must-click talking points from around the web

1. Stars, they’re just like us: Gwyneth Paltrow gets drunk and shops online! [Racked]

2. Retail report: Topshop set to open in Kong Kong, Proenza Schouler to open a second Manhattan store. [WWD]

3. Check out Rihanna’s favorite restaurants from coast to coast. [The Vivant]

4. For the “Bachelor/ette” fans reading: OMG, Ali Fedotowsky and Roberto Martinez apparently hooked up at J.P. and Ashley’s wedding. [Us Weekly]

5. What mascaras really work. No, really. [BeautyHigh]

6. McQueen’s Sarah Burton hopes to design maternity clothing for Kate Middleton. [Telegraph]

7. Relive the year’s best fashion parties via Instagram [Style.com]

8. Radar gives Demi something to gloat about: Mila Kunis looking, um, less than glamorous. [Radar Online]

9. A topcoat that changes your nail polish color? Yes, please! [Daily Makeover]

10. Now, it seems Lindsay Lohan doesn’t have enough money to pay her storage unit bills. [TMZ]