StyleCaster Top 10: Gucci’s Photoshop Fail, Taylor Swift’s “Dirty Dancing” Moment, More From Around The Web

1. This is when Taylor Swift becomes annoying. The perpetually surprised pop star and supposed new beau Harry Styles actually reenacted The Lift from “Dirty Dancing.” In public. [Gawker]

2. Everyone’s favorite gender-bender model, Andrej Pejic, channels Andy Warhol and his muses. [Du Jour]

3. So this is happening: Stylish, sexy underwear that can hold up to three teaspoons of liquid. [The Cut]

4. Designer-of-the moment Alexander Wang played with blurriness and ambiguity for Pre-Fall 2013. [Fashionologie]

5. Holy Photoshop: Joan Small apparently sprouted a toothpick-sized leg in this Guccci ad. [PSDisasters]

6. “Downton Abbey” takes New York: The cast of the addictive PBS drama took in a Knicks game, chilled with Amar’e Stoudemire, and rode the subway. [Us Weekly]

7. Since that old Hard Rock Cafe T-shirt just isn’t doing it anymore, check out this new jewelry company that found a cool way to channel your travels into wearable art. [PureWow]

8. Voting for the best celeb reunion of the year? Don’t mind if we do! (cough “Beverly Hills, 90210,” cough). [People]

9. Karlie Kloss dishes on her new NYC pad and her sweet charity [The Vivant]

10. Glossy magazines to forego lavish holiday parties this year, opt for low-key gatherings instead. [WWD]