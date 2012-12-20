StyleCaster Top 10: “Great Gatsby” Trailer Hits The Web, Miss Universe’s Celebrity Crush, More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.

1. See the new trailer for Leonardo DiCaprio and “he Grat Gatsby”Miss Universe winner Olivia Culpo spills on her “celebrity” crush. [People]

2. Taylor Swift not so amused by Harry Styles’ “Goonies”-looking ship tattoo. [The Cut]

3. Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel’s perfect day includes things like bread with cheese and ham, the beach, sex, a nap and a barbecue. [Mr. Blasberg]

4. Apparently, Anna Wintour is entertaining the idea of becoming the United States ambassador to France, say political insiders. [THR]

5. After all that, turns our Kim Kardashian’s bangs are fake. [Us Weekly]

6. Givenchy won’t hold a Couture Week show for press in January but does plan to see private clients. [WWD]

7. See the most outrageous celebrity purchases of 2012. [The Vivant]

8. The perfect holiday hairstyle: A fishtail braided bun. Learn how to do it! [BeautyHigh]

9. What’s the deal with Betsey Johnson? Is she bankrupt? Not bankrupt? Still cartwheeling? Answers here! [Racked]

10. 10 questions for Tibi’s Amy Smilovic. [Elle]