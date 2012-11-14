StyleCaster Top 10: Emma Stone Covers Vogue’s Best Dressed Issue, Shopbop to Launch Menswear, More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.

1. Emma Stone covers Vogue’s Best Dressed issue [JustJared]

2. Channing Tatum is People’s Sexiest Man Alive. The runners-up aren’t too shabby, either. [People]

3. Shop Theory x Uniqlo’s down coat collection before hit stores tomorrow, thanks to Racked! [Racked]

4. Gratuitous pics of almost-naked celebs on the red caret? Yes, please! [FashionEtc]

5. A mini guide to Deborah Needleman’s new hires at T [Fashionista]

6. Joanna Lumley’s “AbFab” wardrobe raised an impressive £15,010 for The Prince’s Trust [Vogue UK]

7. Mais oui: How to dress like a Parisienne [The Vivant]

8. From Blake’s blonde to Zooey’s bangs, celebrity hairstyles worth copying [BeautyHigh]

9. This one’s for the boys: E-commerce giant Shopbop is set to sell menswear next year. [WWD]

10. R&B singer Keri Hilson signs with Wilhelmina Models [MTV Style]