StyleCaster Top 10: Drew Barrymore for Walmart (Maybe), Anderson Gets The Ax, More

1. New mom and CoverGirl spokeswoman Drew Barrymore might be launching her own cosmetic line for Walmart. [WWD]

2. Our recent style crush, Cara Delevingne, covers Style.com’s newest print edition [Style.com]

3. Random: Dressing up as Avril Lavigne for Halloween. Awesome: Dressing up as Avril Lavigne for Halloween when she happens to be your ex-wife. [Us Weekly]

4. Dolce & Gabbana to stand trial for those controversial and maybe-racist earrings tax evasion. [WWD]

5. Muse report: 10 iconic model-photographer pairings [FashionIndie]

6. Shut up, Lindsay Lohan: “WHY is everyone in SUCH a panic about hurricane (i’m calling it Sally)..? Stop projecting negativity! Think positive and pray for peace.” [Lindsay Lohan Twitter]

7. Shoe heaven: A look inside Aldo’s massive Montreal HQ. [Refinery 29]

8. NOOOOOO! Anderson Cooper’s talk show gets cancelled after two seasons. [New York Times]

9. See some hipster street style from NYC’s Grimes concert. [The Cut]

10. Pop those bottles, and other luxe ways to ride out Hurricane Sandy. [The Vivant]