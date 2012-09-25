StyleCaster Top 10: Sean Lowe’s The New Bachelor, Lea T Is Now A Woman, More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10

1. Gender-bending model Lea T one-ups Andre Pejic: She hit Milan Fashion week as an actual woman. [FashionEtc]

2. Conde Nast names it’s first African-American EIC. About time, dontcha think? [Fashionista]

3. “The Bachelor” taps Sean Lowe for its next installment. “WHAT? Where’s Arie?!” says pretty much every girl getting out of the limo. [People]

4. If you thought Prada’s leather socks were confusing, wait till you see its new video. [Racked]

5. Want to be happier at work? Get a desk plant and buy a good planner. [Refinery29]

6. Of course Miley wears a tiny bikini on Two and a Half Men. Watch out, Mila. [Us Weekly]

7. From fishtail to French, 50 buzzworthy braids to try. [Beauty High]

8. Entertainment Weekly will aptly title its new style and design section “Style and Design.” [WWD]

9. The Missoni fabric archives have been busted open for the brand’s newest collab with Converse. [Fashionologie]

10. American blonde hair is apparently less ‘pretty’ than Swedish blonde hair, according to (Swedish, natch) blogger Elin Kling. [Into the Gloss]