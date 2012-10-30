StyleCaster Top 10: Carine Roitfeld’s Rumored Fragrance, Garance’s Illustrations, More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.

1. Carine Roitfeld is rumored to be launching her own fragrance. We bet the descriptions of it involve words like “sexy” and “musky.” [New York Post]

2. Kim Kardashian apparently liked her mermaid costume so much, she’s considering dyeing her hair blond. [Us Weekly]

3. Ugg Australia has officially opened a Paris flagship. Be afraid, French people. [WWD, subscription required]

4. Sandy has sparked a frenzy on Instagram with people posting spectacular photos of the damage. Sort the real Sandy photos from the fakes using this handy guide. [The Atlantic]

5. For those who haven’t yet seen them, take a peek at Grace Coddington’s incredible illustrations! [Vogue]

6. Speaking of illustrations, Garance Dore is going to be selling some of hers as prints and posters. [WWD, subscription required]

7. How you coped during Sandy is nothing compared to how the city’s jet-set weathered the storm. (Hint: It involved The Carlyle Hotel.) [The Vivant]

8. Ever wonder what all the fuss around BB Creams is? Learn everything you need to know, as well as how to pick the best one for your skin here. [Daily Makeover]

9. French police are apparently ready to arrest the photographer behind those Kate Middleton nude photos. [Huffington Post]

10. American Apparel got in some hot water over a Sandy-related sale. Candidly, we’re not sure what’s so wrong with the sale, but you be the judge. [Fashionista]