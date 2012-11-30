StyleCaster Top 10: Brad Pitt’s Chanel Ad is Actually Working, The Man Behind Kate Middleton’s Bangs, More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.

1. Meet the man behind Kate Middleton’s frenzy-inducing bangs. [Styleite]

2. Speaking of the Duchess, she played some field hockey today … in heels. [Us Weekly]

3. Tease as you may, but retailers have seen an increase in sales of Chanel no. 5 (mostly among men looking for a gift for their gals) since Brad Pitt’s much-spoofed commercial aired. [Grazia]

4. That iconic conical (say that ten times fast) bra that Madonna wore during her 1990 Blond Ambition tour sold for £32,450—that’s over $52,000—at a London auction [The Telegraph]

5. Shady: H&M reneges on its 30-day return policy for Margiela items, which didn’t sell as well as expected. [Racked]

6. In today’s “they’re living in a dream world” report, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have collaborated with artist Damian Hirst on a series of backpacks that cost $55,000. [MTV Style]

7. Blogger Vanessa Hong made us want to buy a neon yellow sweater this weekend. [The Haute Pursuit]



8. Fall TV winners and losers (Guess which category “The X Factor” host Khloe Kardashian falls under.) [EW]

9. Karlie Kloss leads the week’s best-dressed pack. [Vogue UK]

10. Frizzy lizzies, pay attention: Find out which serums really curb too-big hair. [BeautyHigh]