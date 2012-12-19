StyleCaster Top 10: It’s a Boy For Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy, Karlie Kloss Chopped Her Hair For One Photo, More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.

1. Congrats to Claire Danes and Hubby Hugh Dancy! The couple welcomed their first child, a boy named Cyrus Michael Christopher Dancy. We would’ve gone with Brody or Saul, but Cyrus works. [People]

2. See Bryan Boy, Leandra Medine, Hilary Rhoda and others dance around and lip sync to Mariah Carey in Rebecca Minkoff’s new holiday video [YouTube]

3. See the Vogue photo for which Karlie Kloss chopped off her hair. [Front Row View]

4. An internship with Aliza Licht, aka DKNY PR Girl, fetched the most bids (34) at the CFDA and Vogue Fashion for Sandy Relief auction, while a tour of the Met with Anna Wintour only got four. [The Cut]

5. Short-haired gals: Here are three easy ways to dress up your locks. [Daily Makeover]

6. True story: Rob Kardashian almost named his sock line “Da Feeted.” [Racked LA]

7. Rihanna rocked head-to-toe Lanvin at “The Voice” finale. [MTV Style]

8. High-fashion hits the slopes: See the perfect pieces for your winter getaway. [The Vivant]

9. Check out the best beauty product breakthroughs of 2012. [BeautyHigh]

10. Nicki Minaj, Christina Aguilera among the worst celebrity beauty looks of 2012. [HuffPo]