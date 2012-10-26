StyleCaster Top 10: Lucky Apologizes For Bizarre Britney Pics, Kenneth Cole’s Return To Fashion Week, More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.

1. Lucky magazine issues a sort-of apology for the above fiasco, presumed wig and all. [The Cut]

2. And speaking of Britney and apologies, Justin Timberlake apologizes for his douche-y friends. [Justin Timberlake’s website]

3. A long story about fancy Halloween candy. [NY Times]

4. Alexa Chung wins best dressed of the day, and we totally agree. [Nylon]

5. After a seven-year hiatus, Kenneth Cole plans to return to New York Fashion Week [WWD]

6. Top hair and makeup artists spill on their dream halloween looks, and how they’d achieve them. [Vogue]

7. FLOTUS just wants to go beauty shopping in CVS like everyone else. [Fashionista]

8. Renee Zellwegger makes her first red carpet appearance in five months wearing a super-chic gray Carolina Herrera dress. [Us Weekly]

9. Vogue creative director Grace Coddington charmingly sketches editors in the front row. [Vogue]

10. A good assessment of “Cloud Atlas” [EW]