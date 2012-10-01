StyleCaster Top 10: Anne Hathaway’s Million-Dollar Wedding, Gaultier’s ’80s Obsession, More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.

1. Can you spot the ’80s pop icons referenced in Gaultier’s Spring ’13 show? [Fashionista]

2. Wait, what? Anne Hathaway’s “rustic” wedding cost $1M? [Celebuzz]

3. Jessie J “hopefully” to collab with Stella McCartney. Yeah, we don’t see that happening, Jess. [The Cut]

4. Sunglasses fully required to view ’80 pop artist Rob Pruitt’s collaboration with Jimmy Choo. [SheFinds]

5. Karl Lagerfeld’s mouth and Kate Upton’s boobs among the biggest fashion troublemakers of the year. [Racked]

6. Fur headphones? Fur sunglasses? [The Vivant]

7. Gotta love a bargain: Fab beauty tools for under $25 [BeautyHigh]

8. Paris Jackson chops her hair, Miley-style. [Us Weekly]

9. Ikea Photoshops women out of its Saudi Arabia catalog. Because women should NOT be anywhere near a Smadal desk. [Jezebel]

10. Huzzah, more pics of celebs without makeup! [Stylelist]