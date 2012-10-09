StyleCaster Top 10: Andre Leon Talley Thinks Men Will Wear Dresses, Ivanka Trump’s Favorite Snack, More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.

1. Men, rejoice: André Leon Talley thinks the moment’s coming when you’ll be wearing dresses. [The Vivant]

2. Stars, they’re just like us: Ivanka Trump name-checks Polly-O string cheese as her favorite midnight snack, and says any installment of the “Real Housewives” is her guilty pleasure. [WWD]

3. Plus-size model Robin Lawley gorgeously models swimwear for Cosmopolitan Australia. [Huffington Post]

4. The famed blue gingham dress worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz” is expected to sell for $500,000 at an L.A. auction next month. [Vogue UK]

5. The golden girls of fashion: 4 supermodels that also happen to be octogenarians. [FashionIndie]

6. Own a piece (or five) of Mary Katrantzou’s buzzy denim capsule collection for Current/Elliott. [Moda Operandi]

7. Facebook to get in on the retail game with “Want” and “Collect” buttons. [TechCrunch]

8. Even Salon‘s deeming “Nashville” the best fall show. [Salon]

9. Um, clearly Stevie Nicks is siding with Mariah Carey on this one. [Gawker]

10. Why was Robert Pattinson wielding power tools at an NYC bar? We have no idea, either. [NY Post]