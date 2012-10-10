StyleCaster Top 10: Amazing Anna Wintour Fan Art, Guess The Model’s Gender, More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.

1. Animated Anna, edible Anna, ready to hang out with Kanye Anna … A must-see gallery of 29 amazing pieces of Anna Wintour fan art. [Buzzfeed Shift]

2. I don’t think you’re ready for this jelly: A Destiny’s Child fashion retrospective. [MTV Style]

3. Here’s a guessing game for you: Guess the sex of these gender-bending models. [FashionIndie]

4. You NEED to watch this video, featuring some of the most absurdly high shoes you’ll ever see. [Racked]

5. See a 7-year-old’s interpretation of runway looks. [Oyster]

6. Cathy and Oscar should totally do a cute couples costume! [Fashionista]

7. After calling his time dating J.Lo the worst year of his life, Ben Affleck now claims they’re totally BFFs. [People]

8. See some seriously swanky airport lounges. [The Vivant]

9. What beauty mistakes have you been making? [BeautyHigh]

10. Second Lady style face-off: Jill and Janna’s fashion broken down. [Refinery 29]