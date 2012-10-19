StyleCaster Top 10: More Accolades for the Olsens, a $12.5 Million Bra, and More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.

1. Just to add to all their recent accolades, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were named WSJ‘s Innovators of the Year. [Fashionista]

2. Get a look at the latest installment of Lady Dior’s web series with the incomparably stylish Marion Cotillard. [Grazia]

3. Manufacture New York is a new organization looking to make manufacturing in the city a more affordable option for the city’s designers. [Fashion Indie]

4. Donna Karan made leg-massaging tights. Yep, you read that right. [Elle News]

5. The new Victoria’s Secret fantasy bra took about four months to make and costs about $12.5 million. [The Vivant]

6. Tory Burch made her first public comments about her ex-husband’s new venture, C. Wonder, and—no surprise—she thinks it’s “too referential.” [Fashionista]

7. Apparently, the Abercrombie & Fitch private jet has some bizarre dress codes (involving bizarre briefs) — as well as song requirements. Yes, Phil Collins’ “Take Me Home” must play over the jet’s intercom as the plane takes off to return home … [Gawker]

8. Looks like Lady Gaga has a new feud on her hands — and this time, it’s with South African “art rappers” and Alexander Wang favorites Die Antwoord. [Buzzfeed]

9. Get a glimpse at Gaga-favored designer Katie Gallagher’s seriously chic new jewelry line. [Style.com]

10. A new documentary on the Rolling Stones just opened in London. The ’60s are back, baby! [Vogue]