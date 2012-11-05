StyleCaster Top 10: Beyoncé’s New Bangs, Brad Pitt’s Furniture Design Career, More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.

1. Beyoncé debuts her freshly cut bangs at the Barclays Center during the Brooklyn Nets home opener. [Beauty High]

2. Kate Middleton gets painted. A portrait of the Duchess will be hung in the National Portrait Gallery. [InStyle UK]

3. In weird celebrity collaboration news, Brad Pitt is set to design a furniture line, debuting next week. [Us]

4. As if the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show wasn’t exciting enough. Three major models – Cara Delevingne, Jourdan Dunn and Hilary Rhoda – all have been booked to walk the show for the first time. [Fashionista]

5. In other Victoria’s Secret-related news, Victoria’s Secret Angel Erin Heatherton and boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio have called it quits. [Fashionista]

6. Rumor alert: There has been talk that Erdem Moralioglu might be the designer chosen to guide Schiaparelli back into the market next year. [Fashionologie]

7. Hurricane Sandy didn’t discriminate when destroying the homes of many on the East Coast. Marc Jacobs currently is in the market for a new place after his house was flooded during the storm. [Refinery29]

8. R29 Undie Awards: The ladies at Refinery29 rounded up the best cuts and brands of underwear and share what ones are actually worth buying. [Refinery29]

9. Want to contribute to the Hurricane Sandy relief efforts? Check out this list of stores who are donating a share of their sales for the next few days to the cause. [Racked]

10. Ever wonder what it’d be like to dress royalty? Queen Elizabeth’s designer tells all. [People]