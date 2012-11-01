StyleCaster Top 10: Khloe Kardashian’s X-Rated Oops, A Potential Royal Rip-Off, More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.

1. This doesn’t surprise us, not even a little: Khloe Kardashian had a prime-time nip slip during her first night co-hosting ‘The X Factor.” [Us Weekly] 2. Tsarina chic: Banana Republic’s “Anna Karenina” collection is now shoppable [Banana Republic]

3. “When you’re fat, there is no American Apparel for you,” says Gossip lead singer Beth Ditto [Racked]

4. 10 luxury spy accessories from James Bond’s arsenal [The Vivant]

5. Classy: Rihanna dresses as weed for Halloween, her maybe-ex Chris Brown as a terrorist. [Fashionista]

6. Moda Operandi to open first brick-and-mortar pop-up in Brazil [WWD]

7. A look at what’s really at stake for women come Election Day [The Cut]

8. 10 tricks for knowing when it’s time to toss that makeup [BeautyHigh]

9. Hmm … Did another princess knock off Kate Middleton’s engagement pics? [Daily Mail]

10. Easy ways to take years of your look [Daily Makeover]