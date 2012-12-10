StyleCaster Top 10: Man Leggings Might Be A Thing, The 411 on Taylor Swift’s Jet, More From Around The Web

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.

1. Are leggings for men—aka “meggings”—the next big trend? We (and your boyfriend, probably) really hope it’s not. [Fashionista]

2. Judging by it’s high-profile fashion parties, 2012 was definitely the year of the pop-up. [Style.com]

3. Lea Michele calls her boobs “prizewinners” and plans to “give them more opportunities.” [The Cut]

4. Speaking of boobs, Miley Cyrus was all about flaunting hers at a concert over the weekend. Oh, and she’s practically bald. [Daily News]

5. Everything you ever wanted to know about Taylor Swift’s private jet. [The Vivant]

6. Day-to-night holiday makeup tips you can actually use. [Daily Makeover]

7. Call 2013 “The Year of Beyonce.” Not only is the pop star directing a documentary about … herself, and is slated to perform at the Super Bowl, but her mug will be on Pepsi cans as part of a new “creative collaboration” the company. [NYT]

8. As “Les Miserables” purists, we’re not thrilled they’ve added a brand-new song to the upcoming film because it’s clearly a ploy to nab a “Best Original Song” Oscar. [Jezebel]

9. A gift guide for your drunk BFF? Why not, we’ve all got one. [SheFinds]

10. The best Christmas sweater ever. (Note: To really get it, you’ll need to have seen a very famous holiday movie starring a very young Macaulay Culkin.) [Styleite]