The StyleCaster Team’s Strangest Celebrity Encounters

Working in an industry where you have to interact with celebrities on a regular basis can be quite amusing. You learn a great deal about the people who you’re accustomed to seeing in magazines and onscreen and it can be really surprising.

However, having to be in a professional atmosphere with a famous person does not take away from the excitement when you see someone randomly on the street, at the bar, on a plane or any given situation.

Since StyleCaster is based in New York City, which, let’s face it, is crawling with celebs (A-list, B-list, C-list, all the way down to Z-list), our team members have had their fair share of surreal experiences. For your weekend enjoyment, we’ve asked our team to provide their most memorable situations where a famous person was involved. (Keeping in mind we have MANY more, but prefer not to face the wrath of our PR pals unlike SOME people. FYI: If you weren’t there to see it happen yourself, it’s just office fodder in our books.)

Click through the gallery above for some excellent stories, and please forgive the fact that some of our editors chose to remain anonymous. Trust me, it was necessary!