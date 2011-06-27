StyleCaster Summer Style Haven: Party Snaps

As we approach the end of June, StyleCaster comes closer to saying goodbye to our amazing Summer Style Haven we had out in the Hamptons all month long. Over the past weekend, we made sure to enjoy our last few days at the house and crank up the summertime fun all the way to eleven.

Our friends from Qwiki were in the house all weekend long as we were celebrating Qwiki Founder and StyleCaster Co-Founder Doug Imbruce’s birthday with a private dinner party at the Haven Friday night, along with a special dinner get-together on Saturday night at Georgica Restaurant in Wainscott, NY.

The StyleCaster crew also headed back to Montauk for a pool party at Sole East Resort, where we partied with SOPHOMORE’s Chrissie Miller and some chic poolside loungers. Of course, we didn’t forget to bring our Hawaiian Tropic Shimmer Effect SPF 20 Lotion and our Hawaiian Tropic Shimmer Effect Coconut Papaya After Sun Lotion to help protect and smooth our skin from laying out in the sun all day!

By Sunday, we were all in need of some down time back at the StyleCaster Summer Style Haven. There is nothing like kicking it poolside with your best friends and enjoying some great BBQ (thank you Chef Danielle!!) on a summer afternoon to help you recuperate from a busy weekend!

Photos by Susie G, Antwan Duncan, Michelle Boule and Nicole Wasilewicz