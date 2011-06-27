StyleCaster
StyleCaster Summer Style Haven: Party Snaps

Susie G
As we approach the end of June, StyleCaster comes closer to saying goodbye to our amazing Summer Style Haven we had out in the Hamptons all month long. Over the past weekend, we made sure to enjoy our last few days at the house and crank up the summertime fun all the way to eleven.

Our friends from Qwiki were in the house all weekend long as we were celebrating Qwiki Founder and StyleCaster Co-Founder Doug Imbruce’s birthday with a private dinner party at the Haven Friday night, along with a special dinner get-together on Saturday night at Georgica Restaurant in Wainscott, NY.

The StyleCaster crew also headed back to Montauk for a pool party at Sole East Resort, where we partied with SOPHOMORE’s Chrissie Miller and some chic poolside loungers. Of course, we didn’t forget to bring our Hawaiian Tropic Shimmer Effect SPF 20 Lotion and our Hawaiian Tropic Shimmer Effect Coconut Papaya After Sun Lotion to help protect and smooth our skin from laying out in the sun all day!

By Sunday, we were all in need of some down time back at the StyleCaster Summer Style Haven. There is nothing like kicking it poolside with your best friends and enjoying some great BBQ (thank you Chef Danielle!!) on a summer afternoon to help you recuperate from a busy weekend!

Photos by Susie G, Antwan Duncan, Michelle Boule and Nicole Wasilewicz

Greetings from the StyleCaster Summer Style Haven in the Hamptons!

Guests at the StyleCaster Summer Style Haven crowd around the kitchen Friday night to see what Chef Danielle and her team prepared for dinner

Food porn

Chef Danielle and StyleCaster's Ari Goldberg getting cozy in the kitchen

Everyone wanted to be an iPad DJ this weekend, but only Antwan Duncan had the fancy fingers to create some real magic!

Red velvet waffles for breakfast. #Heaven

We made sure to grab our Hawaiian Tropic Shimmer Effect SPF 20 Lotion and our Hawaiian Tropic Shimmer Effect Coconut Papaya After Sun Lotion from the house before heading to our pool party in Montauk!

DJ Chrissie Miller taking a break with a cocktail

Had to interupt their lotioning up at the pool party in Montauk to grab this photo!

The most, uh, "interesting" swim suits I saw on Saturday

Totally glad I went with the Salmon on Saturday night at Georgica!

It's birthday boy Doug Imbruce!

The crowd at our dinner party at Georgica

StyleCaster family members Kristin Konvitz and Brandon Perlman strike a pose

I was hoping for some more fried chicken for breakfast on Sunday but the salmon fishcakes ended up being just as amazing!

BFFs - Best Feet Friends

Antwan Duncan on the 1's and....yeah, just the 1 iPad

A delish Sunday BBQ thanks to Chef Danielle and her amazing team!

Poolside lounging makes us thirsty

