STYLECASTER Summer Concert Series Rocks It Again: Fans Rush The Stage!

To borrow from the poet rapper Coolio, “Ain’t no party like a StyleCaster party ’cause a StyleCaster party don’t stop.” We did it again last night at the StyleCaster Summer Series Part Deux with a little help from our friends the always cool and collected 42Below Vodka, Santos Party House, stylin’ BCBGeneration, awesome entertainers DJs Au Revoir Simone and Neil Jackson, and legit rockers Lemonade and Miss TK & the Revenge. And of course, you guys, the party people who do a stellar job at representing.

In the green room, Miss TK was ready to put on a show, “I’m just here to make people dance. When I see someone not dancing it makes me sad,” she told me. Not a problem here; the crowd at Santos made Miss TK very happy, as they rushed the stage and rocked out all night to her live performance of cool, punky, dance beats and Lemonade’s garage, jungle, neo-soul tunes. When asked if she had anything to say to the revelers waiting for her to get onstage, “Be nice to squirrels!” she enthused.

Hey a bit random, but I love an artist’s point of view! If you missed the throwdown or want to see if you made the photog’s cut, check out the slideshow above consider it a Wednesday morning gift after a seriously raging night.

Until next time!

All photos: Joey D’Arco & Taylor McIntyre for StyleCaster



