STYLECASTER Summer Concert Series Is Back For Round Two!

After our first StyleCaster Summer Concert Series event in June, our friends at Guest of a Guest confirmed that we have some epic party skills. The fashionistas over at Racked noted that all the cool kids came out. So mark your calendars for July 27th…because you are officially invited to Part II of the StyleCaster Summer Concert Series – RSVP here!

In true StyleCaster fashion, of course, we couldn’t help but go even bigger this time with more live performances than before. This coming Tuesday at Santos Party House, we’re thrilled to welcome not one, but two bands and a few unbelievable DJs. Make sure you get some rest because Miss TK & The Revenge (featured on Gossip Girl) and Lemonade are going to get the crowd rocking and the DJ sets by Neil Jackson and the lovely ladies of Au Revoir Simone may just scrape the red off your Louboutins.

Just check out the video above for a little preview of how we want to party on Tuesday. We’re teaming up with BCBGeneration and 42Below vodka to bring you a Tuesday night that you may not tell your parents about, but one that you’ll definitely share with your kids once they reach a certain age, that is. And did we mention there’s an open bar?

Invite all your friends and let your boss know you might be a little late to work the next day, because we cant wait to party with you! Check out all the deets below!

Credits:

Videography: Blake Martin

Editing: Lauren Wolkstein and Blake Martin

Videography Assistant: Irina Dvalidze

Missed the pics from last month’s summer concert series? Check them all out here!



