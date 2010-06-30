STYLECASTER Summer Concert Series Brings The House Down

Thanks to everyone who came out last night! Not only did we pack the house, but along with Death + Taxes, BCBGeneration and cocktails courtesy of 42Below vodka, it was a serious rager worthy of making Tuesday the new night to go out. But as if the party couldn’t get any better, we loved that Brooklyn band Beach Fossils sealed the deal with an amazing set. Check out the slideshow above for some of the highlights and we’ll see you at our next concert series!

Tweets from last night:

@MickBoogie The @stylecaster party last night at Santos was insanity. I had so much fun. Shout to @mclyte for hanging out in the booth with me!

@terryurban Wow @stylecaster party at Santos is a maz ing. Shouts @BBerryblogger @MickBoogie @arisgoldberg

@NineWestPRGals @stylecaster great party at Santos Party House tonight!

@CourtCaruso Mosh pit at the @stylecaster concert! http://yfrog.com/2mhc5dj

Photos: Joey D’Arco & Kevin Houlahan for StyleCaster & Kirill Bichutsky of kirillwashere.com

