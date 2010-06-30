StyleCaster
Share

STYLECASTER Summer Concert Series Brings The House Down

What's hot
StyleCaster

STYLECASTER Summer Concert Series Brings The House Down

Joseph
by
STYLECASTER Summer Concert Series Brings The House Down
100 Start slideshow

Thanks to everyone who came out last night! Not only did we pack the house, but along with Death + Taxes, BCBGeneration and cocktails courtesy of 42Below vodka, it was a serious rager worthy of making Tuesday the new night to go out. But as if the party couldn’t get any better, we loved that Brooklyn band Beach Fossils sealed the deal with an amazing set. Check out the slideshow above for some of the highlights and we’ll see you at our next concert series!

Tweets from last night:
@MickBoogie The @stylecaster party last night at Santos was insanity. I had so much fun. Shout to @mclyte for hanging out in the booth with me!

@terryurban Wow @stylecaster party at Santos is a maz ing. Shouts @BBerryblogger @MickBoogie @arisgoldberg

@NineWestPRGals @stylecaster great party at Santos Party House tonight!

@CourtCaruso Mosh pit at the @stylecaster concert! http://yfrog.com/2mhc5dj

Photos: Joey D’Arco & Kevin Houlahan for StyleCaster & Kirill Bichutsky of kirillwashere.com

Related:
Beach Fossils Stops By StyleCaster For An Impromptu Set
Weekend Playlist: DJ Mick Boogie

0 Thoughts?
1 of 100

Photo: Kevin Houlahan

Photo: Kevin Houlahan

Photo: Kevin Houlahan

Photo: Kevin Houlahan

Photo: Kevin Houlahan

Photo: Kevin Houlahan

Photo: Kevin Houlahan

Photo: Kevin Houlahan

Photo: Kevin Houlahan

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kevin Houlahan

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kevin Houlahan

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kevin Houlahan

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Photo: Kirill Bichutsky

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Alice + Olivia 4 AM Finds: July 4th Special

Alice + Olivia 4 AM Finds: July 4th Special
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share