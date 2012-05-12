Introducing StyleCaster’s Newest Hipster Member: Silver Medallion

StyleCaster first met Silver Medallion at his performance in Manhattan’s glam-grunge Hotel Chantelle, then caught up at SXSW, and have been keeping in touch on StyleCaster ever since.

Good to bring home to mom? Well if you check out the slide show of Silver Medallion’s massive edge, you’ll want to stick with a straight-up silver necklace this weekend.

Fun facts about this new stud on StyleCaster:

One of his biggest songs was produced by a group in Italy that he only talks to via Google translate.

He suggested a “Girls that Look Like Skrillex” tumblr as a SXSW street style blog.

His stage-style crush is Fitz & the Tantrums…but who could blame him.

Since there’s more to this guy than his hair-band-meets-hip-spiration look, we wanted to show you guys his go-to playlist on Spotify, including A$ap Rocky and more.

Check out his StyleCaster profile here to get sick updates on his upcoming tours and trendiness.