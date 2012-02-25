@StyleCaster & @SpencerHCain Are Tweeting The Oscars Carpet

So, in case you’ve been living under a rock or you don’t care about anything pure and important in this world, I must inform you that the Academy Awards are this Sunday, February 26. The ceremony starts at 8:30 PM EST on ABC, but let’s be honest: the real show happens in the hours prior.

Just to get you up to speed, I am Spencer Cain, StyleCaster’s Celebrity Editor. You may remember me from the time I decided to wear a wig and act like every fashion girl in this damn industry, or you may not know me at all. Either way, I eat, sleep, and breathe red carpets, and the Oscars carpet is the f*ckin’ HOLY GRAIL.

In order to keep you entertained, I (@SpencerHCain) will be joining the always lovely @StyleCaster to live-tweet the red carpet, beginning at 5:30 PM EST on Sunday.

Rachel Siegel (a.k.a. @StyleCaster) and I will be keeping it real (and a little judgmental), and would love for you to join us as we tweet our loves, loathes, and WTF moments of the night. Also, thanks toBottega Veneta for the red carpet clutch pictured in the above photograph. Okay, so maybe it’s a sunglass case, but whatever.

Tune in to E! — that’s what we will be watching. I mean, come on — who doesn’t love Giuliana Rancic? Anyway, both @StyleCaster and I are looking forward to this, so get excited for some serious debauchery.