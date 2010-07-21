STYLECASTER SNEAK PREVIEW: Check Out The Hot Bands Of Our Summer Concert Series Part Deux

We’ve all been there. Partially clothed with one shoe on. Lying in what you hope is your bed while cradling an egg and cheese sandwich. Cutting off VIP wristbands and washing off stamps. Scrolling through your phone to piece together what happened to you throughout your epic night and cold calling whoever you saved in your address book as, “Me Want.”

Now get to relive that experience with StyleCaster and Death + Taxes for our Summer Concert Series part deux. Tomorrow, July 27, get ready for another epic night at Santos Party House. Click here to RSVP and read on for a preview of bands Miss TK & The Revenge, Lemonade and Au Revoir Simone who will be setting the “all-out” tone of the evening!

Miss TK & The Revenge maximize electro-disco synths and give their music some grit with punk and new-wave guitar and drum elements. The result is high energy songs with deep grooves designed for getting weird to. Earlier this month, Miss TK & The Revenge released their album The Ocean Likes to Party Too and re-issued their single “No Biterz” and “Future Power” on 7″ with proceeds going to the Surfrider Foundation, a non-profit aiding in the Gulf clean up efforts. Check out Miss TK & The Revenge’s music video for “No Biterz” below!

In a similar vein, Brooklyn by way of San Francisco based band Lemonade gives dance music a little extra punch. Lemonade uses tribal and electronic drums to maintain the strong back beat as the vocals and synth parts explore dance, post-punk, and disco territories. This fall Lemonade will embark on an extensive North American tour with the Spanish dance-pop group Delorean. Click here for tour dates and check out their music video for their recently released “Lifted” single below!

Throughout the night, Brooklyn-based Au Revoir Simone will be acting as guest DJ along with the turntable talents of Neil Jackson. Noted for their meticulously tight and deliberately simple song structure, this all girl trio stands out in the Brooklyn scene for their rich harmonies and sincere song writing. Au Revoir Simone will be playing some of their favorite songs at the party before embarking on a European tour in August. Click here for dates and check out their music video for “Shadows” below.

Join in on what is sure to be a wild night and RSVP here! See you there!

Related: STYLECASTER Summer Concert Series Is Back For Round Two