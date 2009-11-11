StyleCaster Short Films Premiere

Last night, just about all the members of StyleCaster‘s and Last Pictures‘ circle of friends and family came out to help us celebrate the premiere of our new short film series. We are so proud of these gorgeous little movies and all the wonderful people who star in them.

In Bonnie & Bonnie, produced in partnership with Kimberly Taylor and David Lerner, Erin Lucas stars as lesbian bank robber with an unfortunate taste for stolen cash and guns. In The Feeding Tree, produced with FEED, Lauren Bush and Ellen Gustafson go on a jaunt around the city picking up various friends as they go along. We get to see glimpses of the incredible work they do with FEED–a gratifying vision to say the least. And finally, in Fly By Night, produced with Shopbop, Poppy Delevingne, Isabelle McNally, Hayley Bloomingdale, Lyle Lodwick, and Liam Alexander have a dreamy, hazy night out full of Kodak moments.

I can’t wait for you to see them. You can see Fly By Night here, and the other two on each Wednesday for the rest of the month.

Here, my favorite snapshots from last night. All photographs by Joey D’Arco and Mark Iantosca.

Emma Snowdon-Jones, David Foote, and friend.

GK Reid and Kristian Laliberte.

Sarah Nicole Prickett, Peter Miszuk, Timo Weiland, and Mark Holcomb.

Steven Rojas, dapper in a Dior Homme suit. He was one of our resident DJs for the night.

Mark Holcomb, Matt Kays, and Maia Wojcik (Matt & Maia DJ’ed the party til the wee hours).

Devorah Rose and friends.

Jared McHugh Sebastian Flint.

Mia Moretti.

Bobby Olsen, the lead actor in Bonnie & Bonnie with Chadd Harbold, the very talented director of all three short films.

Ari Goldberg and Julie van Daele.

Mike Nouveau.

Kate Mester and Paul Avarali.

Moi.

A scene from Bonnie & Bonnie.

Absolut graciously provided the delicious cocktails.