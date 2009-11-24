StyleCaster Short Film: The FEEDing Tree

Since 2006, Lauren Bush and Ellen Gustafson have been feeding hungry children worldwide through the sales of their FEED bags. The girls have worked to create a product and a foundation that helps fund WFP school-feeding operations and brings important awareness to the problem of child hunger on a global scale.

Bush is an Honorary Spokesperson for the UN’s World Food Program, which is how she met Gustafson, the WFP Communications Officer at the time. Together they hatched a plan to create the FEED 1 bag, a reversible bag made of burlap and organic cotton. The sales of that one bag could feed one child in school for one year.

Through the help of their friends and the power of the movement, over 500,000 FEED bags have been sold and over 50,000,000 meals have been provided.

