StyleCaster Short Film: Bonnie + Bonnie

You know those girls you see in your building, every day wearing something more fabulous than the next? Well, all might not be as it seems.

For Bonnie and Bonnie, roommates and partners in life and crime, having it all means taking it in the most exhilarating and dangerous way possible–by stealing. With their daily routine of entering their building bogged down with dozens of overflowing shopping bags, the girls draw the attention and affection of their curious doorman.

After picking up a watch that Bonnie and Bonnie drop on their way in, the doorman makes his way up to their apartment to learn that the girls are more than just friends. Stepping into their life of crime gets him more than he bargained for, but when it comes down to it, getting tied up by hot lesbian thieves can’t be all that bad.

Erin: David Lerner black latex and jersey leggings; David Lerner heather grey tank; Kimberly Taylor electric blue vest with side zipper; Pour la Victoire gladiator heels; and jewelry by Janis Savitt.

Adi: David Lerner black cropped tank; Kimberly Taylor wrap skirt; Topshop black silver studded booties; and jewelry by Janis Savitt.

Erin: David Lerner black pencil skirt; Kimberly Taylor cropped turquoise T-shirt; Prada sunglasses; and jewelry by Janis Savitt.

Adi: David Lerner ripped leggings; Kimberly Taylor electric blue slouch tank; H&M sunglasses; and jewelry by Janis Savitt.

Erin: David Lerner ripped leggings; Kimberly Taylor zip-front tank; Pour la Victoire gladiator heel; and jewelry by Janis Savitt.

Adi: David Lerner heather grey T-shirt; Kimberly Taylor white skirt with black leather; Topshop studded black booties; and jewelry by Janis Savitt.

Adi: David Lerner dress with sheer top, Kimberly Taylor turquoise vest, and jewelry by Janis Savitt.

Cast:

Erin Williams

Adi Neumann

Robert Olsen

Director: Chadd Harbold

Writer: Robert Olsen

Produced by: Last Pictures

For: Kimberly Taylor and David Lerner

Songs: “No Need to be Rude” and “Get Yourself Together, Girl,” The Black Hollies



Watch the first film in the StyleCaster short film series, “Fly by Night.”