StyleCaster Shopping Discount – 15% Off At Debut NYC Through May

Debut in NYC’s Nolita neighborhood. All photos courtesy of Debut NYC

Having go-to labels is a necessity when it comes to properly stocking a closet, but Debut NYC is championing something new. Rather than stick with your usual mainstream winners, owner Lisa Weiss has a thing for discovering under-the-radar designers Debut was amongst the first to stock (and help launch) collections such as Michael Angel, Felder Felder, Fiona Paxton and Julian Smith.

“The goal is to constantly rotate our designers so we can offer opportunity to new labels,” Weiss told us. “Each season we usually rotate 60-70 percent of the labels.”

Now the “Jill of all trades” (Weiss dabbled in culinary school and finance as well as fashion) is celebrating Debut’s two-year anniversary and offering StyleCaster readers a 15% discount through the month of May.

For those that happen to be in New York, stop by the Nolita store and mention StyleCaster to receive the discount. Otherwise shoppers nationwide can call in orders online and mention StyleCaster for their order.

With the two-year mark under her belt, Weiss is planning plenty for the future including online shopping. Watch for e-commerce to hit the site in 2011. Happy shopping!

Debut NYC

298 Mulberry Street New York, NY 10012-3331

(212) 343-2717



Anemone cuff: Marsha Chun Matsubara/Abakus Collection



Tiger print top by Mandy Coon