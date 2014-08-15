StyleCaster Has Been Acquired by SheKnows!

Quick PSA from the StyleCaster offices: We’re thrilled to announce that StyleCaster Media Group has been acquired by SheKnows Media Holdings, which means that StyleCaster, Beauty High, Daily Makeover, The Vivant, and Makeover Solutions are joining the SheKnows family. A little bit about SheKnows: the site was founded more than 10 years ago and features award-winning content across categories like food, beauty, home, family, and fitness. SheKnows reaches a whopping 40 million unique visitors each month, and we can’t wait to start sharing our stories with their growing readership. How does this affect you, dear readers? Well, you can look forward to even more of the same forward-thinking, social-savvy content you’ve come to love—from beauty tips and fashion advice to inspiring ideas on how to lead a more stylish life—but on a much bigger scale. You can also expect to see a lot more video, as well as access to even more amazing personalities as we team up with SheKnows’ amazing Experts Among Us platform. SheKnows and StyleCaster have long had a similar mission—to empower and delight women—so we couldn’t be more excited to join forces and accomplish amazing things together.