StyleCaster
Share

StyleCaster Has Been Acquired by SheKnows!

What's hot
StyleCaster

StyleCaster Has Been Acquired by SheKnows!

StyleCaster Media Group

Laurel Pinson
by
369 Shares

asset 2 img StyleCaster Has Been Acquired by SheKnows!

Quick PSA from the StyleCaster offices: We’re thrilled to announce that StyleCaster Media Group has been acquired by SheKnows Media Holdings, which means that StyleCaster, Beauty High, Daily Makeover, The Vivant, and Makeover Solutions are joining the SheKnows family. A little bit about SheKnows: the site was founded more than 10 years ago and features award-winning content across categories like food, beauty, home, family, and fitness. SheKnows reaches a whopping 40 million unique visitors each month, and we can’t wait to start sharing our stories with their growing readership. How does this affect you, dear readers? Well, you can look forward to even more of the same forward-thinking, social-savvy content you’ve come to love—from beauty tips and fashion advice to inspiring ideas on how to lead a more stylish life—but on a much bigger scale. You can also expect to see a lot more video, as well as access to even more amazing personalities as we team up with SheKnows’ amazing Experts Among Us platform. SheKnows and StyleCaster have long had a similar mission—to empower and delight women—so we couldn’t be more excited to join forces and accomplish amazing things together.

A Lifestyle Network That Combines Forward-Thinking, Social-Savvy Programming with Premium Editorial Content

Our network of sites—StyleCaster.com, BeautyHigh.com, DailyMakeover.com, and TheVivant.com—seek to empower and delight a new generation of style fans.

Dazzling Editorial Features

From celebrity features—like Lauren Conrad on StyleCaster and Jenna Dewan-Tatum on Beauty High—to jaw-dropping makeovers on Daily Makeover.

Powerful Technology

If you haven’t played around with our fantastic Try On technology, you’re missing out. Powered by Makeover Solutions, the platform provides industry-leading beauty and accessory Try On’s to consumers, brands, and publishers in more than 30 countries.

Let's Be Friends!

We're a little social media obsessed—but with more than a million Facebook fan, 191,000 Twitter followers, 85,000 Instagram followers, and nearly 400,000 followers on Pinterest, who can blame us? (Oh, and you can find us on Google+, Vine, and Snapchat.)

Collaborations with Influencers and Brands

From partnering with Revlon to showcase ground-breaking women like Chrissy Teigen to linking up with popular fashion bloggers.

Killer Experiences: Parties, Festivals, Panels, and More

Spotlighting some of the industry's leading stars and entrepreneurs at some of the biggest annual festivals and events—from New York Fashion Week to Coachella to Art Basel and beyond.

The Most Stylish

StyleCaster’s flagship franchise highlights annual lists of the most stylish residents in cities like Miami, Austin, Los Angeles, and, of course, New York.

A Tradition of Totes

In its six-year history, StyleCaster has collaborated with forward-thinking artists and designers on a series of eye-catching tote bags, as well as sunglasses.

StyleCaster Presents

A platform that spotlights amazing fashion editorials, creative photography, and innovative design work—all submitted by our vast network of creative collaborators.

Promoted Stories

share