StyleCaster Releases Free Album Exclusively for New York Fashion Week

One of the most awkward things about Fashion Week is sauntering up to your seat at a show only to find that your goodie bag has been swiped by the girl sitting two seats down from you. Theres always that uncomfortable moment when you make eye contact with her, clearly expressing the I know that you did! glare. Immediately thereafter, she’ll start staring very intently at her BlackBerry, unnecessarily scrolling her trackball up and down like a maniac.
My longwinded point is this: because not all of us get Fashion Week goodie bags or even have the opportunity to steal someone elses (which Im not condoning), StyleCaster teamed up with DJ and producer Mick Boogie to give everyone a little Fashion Week gift of their own! Starting today, you can download Sounds From the Front Row a free StyleCaster/Mick Boogie remix album featuring your favorite artists like Vampire Weekend, Phoenix, Jay-Z, Radiohead, Passion Pit, and many more.
Check the track listing below and click here to download the entire album including StyleCasters very own title track, Sounds From the Front Row by Outasight for FREE!
1. “Sounds From The Front Row” by Outasight
2. “Encore” (Jaydiohead Remix) by Jay-Z/Radiohead
3. “Lisztomania” (Holy Ghost Remix) by Phoenix
4. “Merrymakin at My Place” by Calvin Harris
5. “What a World” by Common and Chester French
6. “Skeleton Boy” by Friendly Fires
7. “Baby Can’t Stop” (Aeroplane Remix) by Lindstrom & Christabelle
8. “Wake Up” (Meterhead Remix) by Acid Girls
9. “Little Secrets” (Hey Champ Remix) by Passion Pit
10. “When They Fight, They Fight” by Generationals
11. “Yes I Know” by DJ Eleven
12. “Toot d’Amor” (Eli Remix) by Chin Chin
13. “Rockin That Thang” by Telephoned
14. “Im Not Gonna Teach Your Boyfriend” (Twelves Remix) by The Black Kids
15. “Im Not Your Toy” by La Roux
16. “The Kids” (Chromeo Remix) by Vampire Weekend
17. “Walking On a Dream” (Treasure Fingers Remix) by Empire Of The Sun
18. “Time” by Beach Fossils
19. “Take On Me” (Twelves Remix) by A-Ha
20. “Take the Hit” by Jade (featuring Theophilus London)
21. “Flower” by Bobby Hebb
22. “Priority” by Mos Def
23. “Things Work Out” by The Kickdrums
24. “Downtown in My Mind” by Outasight
