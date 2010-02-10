StyleCaster Releases Free Album Exclusively for New York Fashion Week

One of the most awkward things about Fashion Week is sauntering up to your seat at a show only to find that your goodie bag has been swiped by the girl sitting two seats down from you. Theres always that uncomfortable moment when you make eye contact with her, clearly expressing the I know that you did! glare. Immediately thereafter, she’ll start staring very intently at her BlackBerry, unnecessarily scrolling her trackball up and down like a maniac.

My longwinded point is this: because not all of us get Fashion Week goodie bags or even have the opportunity to steal someone elses (which Im not condoning), StyleCaster teamed up with DJ and producer Mick Boogie to give everyone a little Fashion Week gift of their own! Starting today, you can download Sounds From the Front Row a free StyleCaster/Mick Boogie remix album featuring your favorite artists like Vampire Weekend, Phoenix, Jay-Z, Radiohead, Passion Pit, and many more.

Check the track listing below and click here to download the entire album including StyleCasters very own title track, Sounds From the Front Row by Outasight for FREE!

1. “Sounds From The Front Row” by Outasight

2. “Encore” (Jaydiohead Remix) by Jay-Z/Radiohead

3. “Lisztomania” (Holy Ghost Remix) by Phoenix

4. “Merrymakin at My Place” by Calvin Harris

5. “What a World” by Common and Chester French

6. “Skeleton Boy” by Friendly Fires

7. “Baby Can’t Stop” (Aeroplane Remix) by Lindstrom & Christabelle

8. “Wake Up” (Meterhead Remix) by Acid Girls

9. “Little Secrets” (Hey Champ Remix) by Passion Pit

10. “When They Fight, They Fight” by Generationals

11. “Yes I Know” by DJ Eleven

12. “Toot d’Amor” (Eli Remix) by Chin Chin

13. “Rockin That Thang” by Telephoned

14. “Im Not Gonna Teach Your Boyfriend” (Twelves Remix) by The Black Kids

15. “Im Not Your Toy” by La Roux

16. “The Kids” (Chromeo Remix) by Vampire Weekend

17. “Walking On a Dream” (Treasure Fingers Remix) by Empire Of The Sun

18. “Time” by Beach Fossils

19. “Take On Me” (Twelves Remix) by A-Ha

20. “Take the Hit” by Jade (featuring Theophilus London)

21. “Flower” by Bobby Hebb

22. “Priority” by Mos Def

23. “Things Work Out” by The Kickdrums

24. “Downtown in My Mind” by Outasight



