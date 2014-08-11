Concrete Chic: An Original Fashion Editorial

StyleCaster Presents is a platform that spotlights amazing fashion editorials, creative photography, and innovative design work—all submitted by our vast network of creative collaborators. Our mission is to showcase the depth and breadth of creative thinking across many fields and many different perspectives. Every week, we publish a different feature that’s been hand-picked and curated by our editorial team to inspire, delight, and entertain. Want to see if your work highlighted on ? Head over to our submissions page for more information on how you can be a part of the series!

This week, photographer Orlando Behar transforms an empty parking garage into a modern playland, showcasing contemporary activewear that’s made to move. Forget the heather grey sweatsuit, this is concrete chic.

Photographer: Orlando Behar

Model: Molly O., The Agency

Hair and Make-up: Chris Newburg, Wilhelmina Artists

Stylist: MOE