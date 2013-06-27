A Look Back: Revisit StyleCaster’s Best Parties and Events

All this week, we’re celebrating StyleCaster’s fifth anniversary with a look back at some of our most memorable pieces. From original editorials and celebrity shoots to staffers’ musings on what makes our company so special, it’s time to commemorate the fun-filled (and at times crazy) journey we’ve gone on to get here. Read on for some of our favorite content, and join in on the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #SC5thBDay!

If there’s one thing StyleCaster is known for (apart from winning content, of course) it’s the fact that we love a good party. Oh, and we like to throw ’em too.

During the course of the past five years, we’ve proudly ventured to other cities and thrown parties to toast many events, such as Art Basel, Sundance Film Festival, and South by Southwest. Of course, we’ve also thrown memorable parties right here in New York City—many of which were joint efforts with our favorite brands at venues such as the SoHo House, Catch Roof, W.I.P., SL, and the Gansevoort Hotel, among others. We’ve also proudly made it a tradition to host an annual summer house in the Hamptons that’s filled with our friends, family, bloggers, partners, and clients.

However, it’s not only parties that we throw. Case in point: Our annual State of Style summit, which truly brings “style to the people” via a series of lectures and conferences by leading members of the fashion industry brought together to share their knowledge and expertise with hundreds of fashion bloggers, stylists, and the entire online fashion world—as our event is livestreamed.

So, why do we do all this? We’re proud to say that we’ve built a brand off of the style conversation—the conversation that happens on Twitter, Instagram, and of course in real life—and we like to think of ourselves as networking matchmakers, uniting everyone from bloggers, DJs, top-level marketing executives and entrepreneurs in order to further the style conversation and truly break down the barriers of the old-school fashion industry.

That said, take a look at some of our past events, and we hope to see you at one of our parties during the next 5 years!