A Look Back: Revisit StyleCaster’s Best Parties and Events

All this week, we’re celebrating StyleCaster’s fifth anniversary with a look back at some of our most memorable pieces. From original editorials and celebrity shoots to staffers’ musings on what makes our company so special, it’s time to commemorate the fun-filled (and at times crazy) journey we’ve gone on to get here. Read on for some of our favorite content, and join in on the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #SC5thBDay!
If there’s one thing StyleCaster is known for (apart from winning content, of course) it’s the fact that we love a good party. Oh, and we like to throw ’em too.
During the course of the past five years, we’ve proudly ventured to other cities and thrown parties to toast many events, such as Art Basel, Sundance Film Festival, and South by Southwest. Of course, we’ve also thrown memorable parties right here in New York City—many of which were joint efforts with our favorite brands at venues such as the SoHo House, Catch Roof, W.I.P., SL, and the Gansevoort Hotel, among others. We’ve also proudly made it a tradition to host an annual summer house in the Hamptons that’s filled with our friends, family, bloggers, partners, and clients.
However, it’s not only parties that we throw. Case in point: Our annual State of Style summit, which truly brings “style to the people” via a series of lectures and conferences by leading members of the fashion industry brought together to share their knowledge and expertise with hundreds of fashion bloggers, stylists, and the entire online fashion world—as our event is livestreamed.
So, why do we do all this? We’re proud to say that we’ve built a brand off of the style conversation—the conversation that happens on Twitter, Instagram, and of course in real life—and we like to think of ourselves as networking matchmakers, uniting everyone from bloggers, DJs, top-level marketing executives and entrepreneurs in order to further the style conversation and truly break down the barriers of the old-school fashion industry.
That said, take a look at some of our past events, and we hope to see you at one of our parties during the next 5 years!
A glimpse at StyleCaster's StyleHaven house in the Hamptons.
Having fun at StyleCaster and Dove Hair present Beauty and the Beach event in the Hamptons.
Photo:
ADRIEL REBOH / PatrickMcMullan.c/ADRIEL REBOH / PatrickMcMullan.c
Emily Washkowitz, Rachel Adler, and Laurel Pinson at StyleCaster's annual Hampton's house.
Photo:
Patrick McMullan Saturday, June 23, 2012 Photo- ADRIEL REBOH /PatrickMcMullan.com/Patrick McMullan Saturday, June 23, 2012 Photo- ADRIEL REBOH /PatrickMcMullan.com
StyleCaster at Coachella 2012!
Fashion blogger Leandra Medine and StyleCaster CEO Ari Goldberg at StyleCaster X CUSP by Neiman Marcus toast to "Austin's Most Stylish"
Photo:
Waytao Shing for StyleCaster/Waytao Shing for StyleCaster
Chelsea Leyland and StyleCaster's David Goldberg
Bill Pullman swings by the StyleCaster premiere party for "May in the Summer" at the Sundance Film Festival.
Photo:
Aleks Kocev/BFAnyc.com/Aleks Kocev/BFAnyc.com
StyleCaster X CUSP by Neiman Marcus toast to "Austin's Most Stylish"
Photo:
Waytao Shing for StyleCaster/Waytao Shing for StyleCaster
Panelists at Internet Week.
Guests at StyleCaster's Internet Week party at the Tribeca Grand
Guests at StyleCaster's Internet Week party at the Tribeca Grand
StyleCaster's David Goldberg, along with Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff at StyleCaster's State of Style Summit.
StyleCaster founders David Goldberg and Ari Goldberg welcome guests to the first State of Style dinner party.
Photo:
Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster/Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster
BeautyHigh's Rachel Adler with Christine Bibbo, founder of NYCPretty at StyleCaster's first State of STyle dinner party.
Photo:
Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster/Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster
StyleCaster and Clear present #BestNightEver at NYC's SoHo House.
Photo:
JoyJacobsParties.com/JoyJacobsParties.com
HauteLook's Mehmet Tangoren and Katie Hammill
Photo:
Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster/Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster
StyleCaster's Leah Bourne and Melissa Gilbert at the Sundance Film Festival.
Photo:
Aleks Kocev/BFAnyc.com/Aleks Kocev/BFAnyc.com
StyleCaster's Laurel Pinson, Jackie Stewart, and Abi Bock, with NYCPretty founder Christine Bibbo at the opening of La Perla SoHo.
Photo:
Alexa Hoyer for Patrick McMullan/Alexa Hoyer for Patrick McMullan
Rock band Geographer at StyleCaster and Dove's Beauty and the Beach bash in the Hamptons.
Photo:
ADRIEL REBOH / PatrickMcMullan.c/ADRIEL REBOH / PatrickMcMullan.c
Pencils of Promise founder Adam Braun with Tehillah Voslevitz.
Photo:
Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster/Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster
StyleLikeU mother-daughter duo Elisa Goodkind and Lily Mandlebaum at StyleCaster's State of Style dinner.
Photo:
Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster/Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster
Blogger Lindsey Calla at StyleHaven 2012
Blogger NYCPretty at StyleHaven 2012.
StyleCaster CEO Ari Goldberg (center)
Rebecca Minkoff at StyleHaven 2012.
Bloggers at StyleHaven 2012
The StyleCaster family celebrates Most Stylish Miami and Art Basel in 2012.
Photo:
OWEN HOFFMANN/PatrickMcMullan.co/OWEN HOFFMANN/PatrickMcMullan.co
HauteLook's Katie Hammill and Mandy Hjellming and StyleCaster's Meghan Cross and Laurel Pinson with Jill Zarin, founder of Skweez Couture at StyleCaster's State of Style dinner at Gansevoort Park.
Photo:
Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster/Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster
StyleCaster's annual State of Style Summit.
StyleCaster Presents Sounds From the Front Row
Photo:
Owen Hoffman for Patrick McMullan/Owen Hoffman for Patrick McMullan
Clear & StyleCaster launch Most Stylish Miami and celebrate Art Basel.
Photo:
Patrick McMullan's Owen Hoffman for StyleCaster/Patrick McMullan's Owen Hoffman for StyleCaster