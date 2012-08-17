Enter for a Chance to Be StyleCaster’s Official New York Fashion Week Correspondent!

Few experiences are more exciting than attending a show at New York Fashion Week. The lights, the chaos backstage, the models, the front row celebrities, and of course, the fashion — it’s truly a one-of-a-kind week when it comes to style, and this year, we want to bring you, dear reader, to the tents with us!

In keeping with our core mantra of Style to the People, we’re recruiting two lucky contestants from StyleCaster.com to become our official correspondents at New York Fashion Week. As much as we’re inspired by the city’s style icons, we’re even more inspired by our readers (that’s you!), so we want to open up the exclusive week to get your feedback first-hand.

The winners of our contest will get to go to shows, attend special Fashion Week events, and — best of all — report on all the action right alongside our editors in the office. First, however, you’ve got to prove you’re up to the challenge.

Here’s How to Enter:

Candidates will be judged on both their StyleCaster.com profile pages, as well as an edit sample to see just how creative you guys are!

Step 1: Make sure your SC community page looks updated and fabulous! (Take a look at ours here, here, and here.) This opportunity is exclusive to our community members, so if you haven’t signed up yet, do so here!

Step 2: Write a sample post on a fashion show or trend of your choosing (350 word minimum) and e-mail the post with the subject “Fashion Week Correspondent Contest” to experience@stylecaster.com, along with your name, phone number, and a link to your profile on StyleCaster.com. Please also include links to your Twitter, Pinterest, and personal blog links, if applicable.

On August 27, our own editor-in-chief will pick the lucky winners who get to join our team for New York Fashion Week. Good luck!

Contest Rules: Applicants must be 18 or older, and must be a U.S. resident. No purchase necessary. Only one (1) entry per person. Winner(s) will receive no compensation; Reward shall be access to New York Fashion week shows and a byline on StyleCaster News, at the discretion of StyleCaster editors. Applicants must provide his or her own transportation to and from the New York Fashion Week shows, as well as the StyleCaster offices. StyleCaster will not cover any expenses related to travel to New York for Fashion Week. Contest ends Sunday, August 26 at 11:59pm ET.