StyleCaster Member And Parsons Senior Alexa Winner Shows Off Her Fashion Chops

These days, street style has inspired fashion campaign shoots as much as the other way around. With street style stars such as Garance Dor and Todd Selby shooting big fashion adverts, we’ve been inspired to try our own hand with Alexa Winner. The Chicago native and soon-to-be Parsons grad (Alexa is a senior) is a regular on burgeoning blogs everywhere. Check out our NYC street shoot with Alexa below.



Custom altered red dress, vintage; Black belt, Marc Jacobs; Spiked heels, Frank Nathan; Stingray cuff – Stephen Mikhail; Black studded bracelet, Urban Outfitters.





Custom altered Harley Davidson shirt, vintage; Bullet belt, Army Navy Surplus Store in Chicago; Stingray neck cuff, Stephen Mikhail; Jeans, Akira; Stingray arm cuff, Stephen Mikhail, Rings, Bacoite, Patrice Designs, Frangos and vintage; Platform boots, Frank Nathan.





Tulle and chiffon dress, Anna Sui; Custom spray-painted silver platform heels, Topshop; Lucite arm cuff with silver detail, Ben Amun; Purple multi-row beaded crystal bracelet, 7row; Crystal bracelet, Ben Amun; Vine blue bracelet, Aura Borealis; Faux diamond bracelets, H&M; Mother of pearl bangle, vintage.

Read more on Alexa Winner on her website.

