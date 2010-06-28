STYLECASTER MAKEOVER: From Laid Back Assistant To Office Polished!

Summer has an inexplicable hatred for wavy hair and can make anyone feel unkempt. Often, between the uncomfortable heat and the lion’s mane replacing your hair, it’s easy to slip and opt for comfort over fashion. Such is life

One woman trying to keep her low maintenance style is StyleCaster’s production assistant Irina Dvaldize. “On a typical day, I roll out of bed and hope not to look ugly,” she deadpanned. But with a sharp wit like that, we wanted to give Irina a sharper look to match (while staying true to her low-key style and easy breezy beauty regimen). StyleCaster asked our friends at Saks Fifth Avenue, Mizu New York hair salon and makeup artist Pamela Taylor to freshen up Irina’s look and give her summer look a little more polish.

THE ‘BEFORE’ SHOT



HAIR



Irina with hair stylist Angela Soto of Mizu Salon

Irina was growing out her hair and bangs so hair stylist Angela Soto of Mizu Salon wanted to work with the length of Irina’s hair. Soto explained, “[Irina’s hair] is a little top heavy so I want to work with her hair’s natural texture, bring the layers out but keep the length.” To lengthen Irina’s face, Soto started Irina’s bangs further back on the head.

Although Irina’s hair had gorgeous brassy and red undertones, it was feeling a little lackluster and in need of a refresher. Colorist and hair painting specialist Miguel Angarila played off Irina’s new cut by applying face framing highlights. Using neutral burnt umber hair dye with red undertones, Angarila pulled out strands of hair and literally painted the hair to create a beached sun-kissed look.

MAKEUP



Irina with makeup artist Pamela Taylor

“I actually use a lot of makeup: foundation, concealer for dark circles. I focus on my eyes primarily because of my dark circles,” says Irina. Makeup artist Pamela Taylor pared down the heavy layering and opted for a more natural look. First, Taylor balanced out Irina’s skin concealing under eyes and evening out her complexion. Second, she gave Irina a more sophisticated sexy look, by adding a rich berry lip stain.

WARDROBE



Irina trying on alternate options at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Normally sporting flats and comfortably baggy clothing, Irina’s style was what you could call very casual. StyleCaster’s creative director Emily Finkbinder wanted to put Irina in something a bit more form-fitting while keeping Irina’s personal taste in mind. An easy default would be an universally flattering A-line skirt, but that seemed a bit boring. Instead, Emily opted to put Irina in a gorgeously draped Helmut Lang dress because the, “dress is a little asymmetrical and the draping flatters Irina’s figure without feeling overly polished or taking Irina too far out of her comfort range.” Fashion tip: Add a snazzy belt, like the one Emily chose by Temperley London and a tailored blazer for the workplace.



A ‘Pretty Woman’ shopping spree at Saks Fifth Avenue!

And giving the girl a little lift, Finkbinder added a pair of polished Diane von Furstenberg heels.

AND THE FINAL LOOK….



How did Irina feel about her new look? “Really good. Especially with the hair. I really like the color because previously I had this kind of bleached down, gingery hairdo. I loved the entire day it was really fun!” laughs Irina.



Black blazer by Elizabeth and James ($395); Grey marble dress by Helmut Lang ($470); Silver belt by Temperley London ($415); Black high heeled shoes by Diane von Furstenberg ($280). All pieces available at Saks Fifth Avenue, call 800.347.9177 for more information.

Think you need a makeover? Email us at experience@StyleCaster.com!

Related: MAKE ME OVER – From Girl Next Door To Femme Fatale