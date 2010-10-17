STYLECASTER MAKEOVER – From Finance Geek To Fashion Chic

Executive assistant Steph volunteered to be made over and perk herself up out of her dressing routine. Steph turned herself over to the experts of StyleCaster, INTERMIX, Giannillo Salon and makeup artist Raedawn Johnson to transform her look with jaw dropping results!

Clothing at INTERMIX

Steph kicked off her makeover day at INTERMIX for some new clothes. Steph has a bombshell figure, but her clothes were not showcasing her shape. For our past makeover features, StyleCaster’s creative director Emily Finkbinder chose to keep the clothing in line with the makeover contestant’s usual style; Steph explains, “My style is comfortable and casual. I try to buy clothes that are pretty basic and won’t go out of style.” However, for Steph’s makeover, Finkbinder decided to push Steph a little out of her comfort zone and put her into something more fitted and sexy.



For Steph’s final look, Finkbinder picked out a retro-cut Zac Posen dress from INTERMIX. While the dress is very va-va-voom, the dark purple color keeps the dress’ sexiness at bay and adds to the throwback feel with its leopard print. The longer hemline also helps to balance the open neckline but of course requires a pair of pumps!

Hair at Giannillo Salon

Before her haircut, Steph admits that she hasn’t cut her hair in six months her extra long hair is still healthy but needs a little sprucing. Lead stylist and owner Gregg Giannillo of Giannillo Salon explains, “I love [Steph’s] length, the texture and the curls. So really all I’m trying to do is bring out the beauty, and I just want it to be seen in its full potential… I want it to have more shape so it shows off the beauty that it really is.”

Giannillo cut off two and a half inches from the bottom, but more importantly added some subtle layering to the back of Steph’s hair. By adding these non-overly directed layers, Giannillo gives the hair some movement but limits it to two inches of layering to keep Steph’s hair from looking stringy.

Color director Carol Benn added a few lighter brown highlights to Steph’s hair to play up the new, subtle movement added by Giannillo’s haircut. Alas, when Steph wears her hair natural and curly, her hair doesn’t feel as if it’s hanging, but is more alive and rich!

Makeup with Raedawn Johnson



Preen dress ($1,395, available at INTERMIX and Intermixonline.com. Contact 212.249.7858 for more information.)

Steph’s low maintenance beauty routine carries one key and praise-worthy ingredient: “I wear a moisturizer with SPF 15 or more on my face every day. That’s about it!” As a result, Steph has remarkably clear skin, which makeup artist Raedawn Johnson played up with some soft contouring and bronze.

However, to match the evening tone set by Steph’s final dress, Johnson created a dramatic eye for Steph by incorporating, “a bronzy, blackish-brown [eye shadow] in the center of the eye… I want to give a nice, thick and heavy top liner just to really open up her eye more,” Johnson said of Steph’s look. The makeup artist finished Steph’s look with false lashes for a flirty look.

The Final Reveal

The makeover day ended back at the StyleCaster studios for the final reveal and after shot. Ta-dah!



Zac Posen dress ($1,490); Valentino pumps ($645); Kenneth Jay Lane ring ($68, all items available at INTERMIX and Intermixonline.com. Contact 212.249.7858 for more information.)

With her flattering dress, blowout and knockout makeup, Steph looks feminine, chic and ready for a night out. Steph adds, “My favorite part of the day was having my makeup done.I generally go very minimal, so it was reallyfun to let the makeup artist go for the drama.” Although Steph’s look may be stepping out of the norm, it can be refreshing to push your style limits every now and then.