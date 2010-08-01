STYLECASTER MAKEOVER: From California Coed To Working Gal

When it comes to transitioning between college-life to work-appropriate clothing, the key is to stay true to your age range and not fake it by wearing items that are too mature or conservative. Rather, it’s about refining and adding a little gloss to your personal style. Recent college graduate Lauren Brenner wanted to clean up her student wardrobe to obtain a more polished work vibe.

Alas, to give Lauren that extra push to break out of her old routine, StyleCaster called upon Bloomingdale’s, the hair stylists of Pipino Salon and makeup artist Brandalyn Fulton of FACE Atelier to help refine Lauren’s look.

Hair:



Salon owner Ric Pipino gives Lauren a bold new hair style.

Lauren’s natural hair texture is frizzy and kinky and its unmanageability is only exacerbated by years of coloring from bright blond to brown which has further dried out her hair. To tame her mane, Lauren blow dries her hair nightly, runs a flat iron over it and finally pulls her hair up into a high ponytail to sleep and keep the volume. It’s an exhausting process to say the least.

Salon owner and hair stylist Ric Pipino of Pipino Salon sympathized with Lauren’s efforts to calm her frizz. Pipino suggested a Brazilian straightening treatment which will make Lauren’s hair flatter, smoother and sleeker.



Salon assistant Hector Apodaca applies the Brazilian straightening treatment to Lauren’s hair.

Though an expensive service, Pipino feels the treatment is well worth it considering it is truly going to be life-changing for Lauren especially given her lengthy hair routine. With the Brazilian straightening treatment, Pipino is able to give Lauren flattering bangs that, without the treatment, would not lay flat on her face. Pipino encouragingly adds,”Bangs would look great and make your eyes look bigger.” Moreover, Pipino shortened Lauren’s hair to make the cut look and feel lighter.

Makeup:



Makeup artist Brandalyn Fulton lines Lauren’s bottom waterline for a reverse smoky eye.

An avid makeup enthusiast, Lauren has her beauty routine down pat. “I absolutely love makeup, so despite not needing much, I love applying it in the morning in front of my mirror. I use it to express my personality. I could not live without Maybelline’s Falsies Mascara. Hands down best mascara.”

However, with such a dramatic change in Lauren’s hair, a change in makeup was also necessary. To complement Lauren’s new bangs, makeup artist Brandalyn Fulton of FACE Atelier decided to play up Lauren’s eyes, explaining, “Because her bangs are longer, a new trend that is really popular is the reverse smoky eye which plays up the bottom lid instead of the top.”

Fulton swept an eyeliner pencil around Lauren’s eyes to open them up and blended the bottom lash line. To make any of your black (or colored) eyeliners waterproof, Fulton recommends combining the liner with FACE Atelier’s Transforming Gel to keep the liner from running outside your waterline.

Clothing:



Lauren evaluates other options at Bloomingdale’s.

Although she resides in New York full time now, Lauren refuses to part with her California girl sense of style by incorporating bright colors and feminine pieces into her wardrobe. “I love loose fabrics, comfortable materials and lots of sundresses,” she explains.

StyleCaster’s creative director Emily Finkbinder matched Lauren’s more modern beauty look with a hot pink dress by Cynthia Steffe ($295 at Bloomingdale’s, call 800.232.1854 for more information). “With Lauren’s fair complexion, I picked a bold color for her dress,” Emily says. “The color not only adds warmth to her skin but is also a fashion forward color to play up Lauren’s new haircut.”

Emily also cinched in Lauren’s waist with a belt by Bloomingdale’s ($40 at Bloomingdale’s, call 800.232.1854 for more information).”Lauren’s waist is a great feature and can’t be hidden under breezy pieces. This belt reels the look in and showcases her figure,” Emily continues.

To keep the look younger for Lauren, Emily finished the look with a pair of animal printed pumps by Stella McCartney ($570 at Bloomingdale’s, call 800.232.1854 for more information).



The Final Reveal



Hot pink dress by Cynthia Steffe ($295); Metal elastic belt by Bloomingdale’s ($40); Black and grey printed pumps by Stella McCartney ($570, all pieces available at Bloomingdale’s, call 800.232.1854); Pearl cluster ring by Dannijo ($320)

At the end of the day, how did Lauren feel about her chicer look? “After the makeover I felt a lot more grown up. My hair is the shortest it’s ever been in my life, and I definitely think it will help me in my new professional environment,” the recent grad explained.



What do you think of Lauren’s new look? Let us know in the comments below!

Think you need a style tune-up? E-mail your picture and story to experience@stylecaster.com.