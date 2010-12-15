STYLECASTER MAKEOVER – Finding The Perfect Balance Between Work And Play

It is distressing and frustrating to buy a second wardrobe exclusively for work unless you love wearing trouser pants. So in an attempt to maximize your “grey area clothing,” you either start dressing too casually for the work place or like an out of place yuppie on the weekends. Chandra Zwink, a junior associate at MediaVest, has fallen more into the former category. StyleCaster called upon Club Monaco, hair stylist Clyde Elezi of The Drawing Room and makeup artist Kim White to help balance Chandra’s business casual look!



Clothing at Club Monaco

Club Monaco was the first stop in Chandra’s makeover day. Chandra admits to erring more on the side of casual than business in the business casual equation, opting for daytime basics throughout the week and reserving dressier pieces for weekend nights. Alas, StyleCaster‘s creative director Emily Finkbinder wanted to elevate Chandra to new level of professional without feeling older or stuffy.



Chandra has a fantastic figure but it is easily lost in casual t-shirts that glide over her waist. The makeover key was finding pieces that were sexy because of the fit of the garment and not because the skirt or dress is short or skimpy. Finkbinder opted for this first Club Monaco dress with a flattering fitted bodice to accentuate Chandra’s petite waist and a fuller skirt that emphasizes a feminine curve.



As a second option, Finkbinder picked out a fun sequin dress for Chandra. Although sequins are usually best reserved for post-work cocktails, they can work in the office place if worn properly. Finkbinder expands, “This dress’ sprinkling of sequins in a muted silver grey color (as opposed to gold or hyper reflective silver) is tapered down further with a classic suede belt. It could be more for a night out but it doesn’t feel ridiculous at the office.”

Hair at The Drawing Room

Everyone was surprised to learn that Chandra’s strawberry blonde hair is completely natural. Moreover, Chandra keeps her hair low maintenance with no coloring and hardly any styling, as she explains, “I blow it dry and it’s pretty straight naturally but I will run a straightening iron over it occasionally.”



Owner and lead stylist Clyde Elezi of The Drawing Room did not want to add to Chandra’s hair routine, but he gave her highlights that would automatically give her look a little more dimension. Elezi added a face-framing fringe and layered Chandra’s hair to reduce thickness but keep the length.



Chandra enjoyed her naturally highlighted hair color that carried from summer into winter, so Elezi explained, “We can throw some Balayage or painted highlights in here and there especially around the face to make your features pop a little bit.” Especially because Chandra hasn’t previously colored her hair, Elezi adds that with the painted highlights Chandra won’t need to regularly highlight her hair, “We kept the root area shaded a little to provide a little buffer time period in between touch ups.”

Makeup with Kim White



With her fair complexion, the largest part of Chandra’s makeup routine is concealer and foundation powder, and she adds, “I usually only wear eye makeup when I’m going out.” While Chandra’s focus is skin, it was her big eyes that makeup artist Kim White wanted to focus on and play up for Chandra’s makeup makeover.

White began by priming Chandra’s eyes with the Two Faced Naked Eye palette. She then swept Bobbi Brown Shimmer Wash Eye Shadow in chocolate over the crease and then lined the eye with Stila Cosmetic’s Kajal Eye Liners in brown and black. The final look emphasizes Chandra’s big eyes and can work for both work and evening without looking over done.

The Final Reveal

With her newly highlighted hair and quietly dramatic eyes, here’s Chandra’s final look!





Sabrina dress $189; Naomi belt $59; Anne driving glove, $79, all clothing available at Club Monaco stores



Chandra gushed afterwards, “I feel like a completely different person and like I can walk around confident in my look! My favorite part had to have been the hair makeover, just because I’d never had my hair colored before so i was anxious to see what I’d been missing out on!”



Mattie dress $295; Lexie belt, $89, all clothing available at Club Monaco stores



Think you need a makeover? Email us at experience@StyleCaster.com!