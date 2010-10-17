STYLECASTER MAKEOVER – An Office Girl Gets A Glam Redo

In the cooler months of fall and when you feel that first crisp chill in the air, the last thing you want to fret over is the level of “cute” your outfit is. Basically when the temperature drops and shakes you from your summer dressing, the world should consider itself lucky that you’re not dragging a down comforter behind you. Stream57 account manager in client services Caroline Rubin offered herself up for a fall makeover to pump up her look even in these cooler temperatures.

Read on for Caroline’s makeover (and rainy) day as she gets done up with the help of Intermix, StyleCaster’s creative director Emily Finkbinder, the team of Giannillo Salon and makeup artist Raedawn Johnson!



Clothing at Intermix

The first stop in the makeover was Intermix for some new clothes. Caroline explains her general style as “comfortable, urban and feminine.” Playing up those themes, StyleCaster’s creative director Emily Finkbinder translated Caroline’s style for a more glamorous New York look. Finkbinder mirrored Caroline’s natural coloring in the clothing with a palette of blushes and tans.



Fitted clothing is not the only way to accentuate your figure. At Intermix, Finkbinder chose a billowy Chlo blouse in a warm beige for Caroline.The key however was belting the looser blouse to highlight Caroline’s waist.





To balance out Caroline’s layered top, Finkbinder opted for a fitted mini-skirt to elongate Caroline’s legs and add a bit of sex appeal to the entire look. Although it is not often a first choice for mini-skirts, a more stacked high heel or a platform can add height without making the look more suitable for night than for the daytime.

Hair at Giannillo Salon

At Giannillo Salon, owner and lead stylistGregg Giannillo softened up the lines of Caroline’s haircut by creating a soft layering around her face.Giannillo explains, “I re-vamped [Caroline’s] layering which was put in a more horizontal fashion… I brought up the length and took the horizontal and made it a vertical,” which opened up Caroline’s face.



To keep the hair healthy, Giannillo quickly dry cut the ends of Caroline’s hair before Giannillo Salon’s color director Carol Benn smoothed out her color. Benn strategically painted highlights throughout Caroline’s hair to give the illusion that Caroline had spent her entire summer in the sun.As Caroline’s hair grows out, her newfound highlights will continue to appear entirely natural.



Wax technicianMelissa Naperkowski cleaned up Caroline’s brows and accentuated their natural arch to further open up Caroline’s face.

Makeup with Raedawn Johnson



Continuing the palette set forth by Caroline’s new outfit, makeup artistRaedawn Johnson played up Caroline’s green eyes with shades of pink, gold and deep brown hues. “I also made her skin very dewy but still fresh. It’s a moisturizer I use and I really focus on preparing the skin so that it looks really flawless…Even if I over-moisturize, I don’t mind so much because I can always put powder over it.” Johnson finished Caroline’s look with a soft bronzer and blush and added, “I gave her a nice nude mouth so the focus isn’t on her lips but on her eyes and skin.”

The Final Reveal



With hair and makeup done, Caroline changed into her outfit and voil! How did she feel when she left the StyleCaster studios with a new ‘do and look? “I felt great and couldn’t wait to go out with my hair and makeup done! My boyfriend was a little shocked when he first saw me, and couldn’t believe how wild my eyes looked with faux lashes on.”



Haute Hippie leather jacket ($1,295); Chlo blouse ($995) and skirt ($490); Brian Atwood pump ($575, all items available at Intermix and Intermixonline.com. Contact 212.249.7858 for more information.)

All in studio photos by Joseph D’Arco

All on location photos by Janice Chou