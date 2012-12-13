Introducing StyleCaster’s Look/See Sunglasses; Plus, How You Can Win a Pair!

While some companies unveil holiday-themed accessories as the end of the year approaches, we opted for a “resort collection.” Ladies and Gents, get a first look at our newly launched, limited-edition line of shades (you know, for all the bright days ahead in 2013).

How the Look/See Collaboration Came Together: At the PROJECT Showcase for independent designers in August, StyleCaster CEO Ari Goldberg and Look/See founder Kyle Yamaguchi – who met when Yamaguchi worked as Product Line Manager, Developer, and Designer for Nike Basketball and Goldberg worked at LeBron James’ LRMR Marketing – started talking about a possible collaboration. By December, the two had it: a limited-edition line of eyewear.

The Shades: Boasting a colorway that’s just so Miami, the line is inspired by Yamaguchi’s work with the 2012 Nike LeBron 9 Elite “Miami Vice” collection, and pays homage to Goldberg and Yamaguchi’s common love of sport and style. Look/See is known for creating a unique experience by connecting iconic street wear and pop-culture stories, so it only makes sense that this collaboration is a tangible symbol of the sneaker culture that has inspired Goldberg and Yamaguchi’s style since they first started working together.

“Kyle is a genius designer and one of the best guys I have ever met,” says Goldberg. “The fact that we were able to reconnect after all these years and collaborate on a genuinely cool product that furthers the Style to the People mission has brought a whole new meaning to the entrepreneurial journey.”

How You Can Score a Pair: While the Miami Art Basel line of Style to the People eyewear is not available for traditional retail sale, we’re giving away five pairs to five lucky readers! See below for details on how you can win your very own pair and stay tuned for more StyleCaster capsule collections in 2013.

