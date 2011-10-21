StyleCaster Joins With eBay to Design New ‘Inspiration Shop’

What do me, Betsey Johnson, Simon Doonan, and Charlotte Ronson all have in common? According to eBay, we just happen to be some of the ‘top trendsetters’ they asked to collaborate with designer Jonathan Adler on their cool new Inspiration Shop officially debuting today in NYC.

While I was flattered to be included (other notables like our pal, DJ Chelsea Leyland, Trina Turk, Rebecca Minkoff and Molly Sims joined in on the fun too), it’s pretty amazing knowing anyone can walk over to the 24/7 shoppable storefront on 404 Park Avenue South between now and November 10th, use eBay’s mobile app on their phones, scan QR codes for the products displayed, and instantly be connected to eBay’s expanded online marketplace.

Yours truly HIGHLY recommends you purchase one of the lovely wool trenches I offered up as my fashion choice of the moment (though I am thoroughly coveting Chelsea’s platform pumps and Rebecca’s chunky watch selection).

Round-the-clock shopping without the lines OR the dressing room drama?! Throw in a couch and a TV and I might just be tempted to start my own “Occupy Park Avenue” campaign.

(Click through the slideshow above to see some of the cool items currently available for purchase from the eBay Inspiration Shop!)