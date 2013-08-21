StyleCaster is Looking For Interns This Fall!

Guess what? StyleCaster—aka your go-to site for fashion, personal style advice, shopping, and celebrity news—is looking for Junior Team Members to join our awesome team this fall!

Are you a strong, snappy writer who knows the difference between Miroslava Duma and Elena Perminova? Can you think of (at least!) 20 ways to style a white T-shirt? Are you endlessly fascinated by all things Miley Cyrus, Rihanna, and Cara Delevingne?

If you’ve answered ‘yes’ to at least one of these questions (bonus points if you answered yes to all of them), we want you in our New York City offices for Fall 2013!

You may have noticed we said Junior Team Member above and not “intern.” One, that’s good—it means you pay attention to detail! Two, it’s because once you become a part of our team, a JTM is exactly what you are. There’s no coffee-fetching, filing, or copy-making to be done here, unless you find yourself in the mood for your own soy latte.

As a JTM, you’ll be deep in the trenches of editorial content production. We’re talking writing and pitching your own stories, interviewing experts, building photo galleries, helping with research, and generally being on top of your game. Experience with WordPress or or Photoshop isn’t necessary, but it’s a huge plus. Also, you’ll become a lean, mean, social media machine. Sound interesting? Great! Keep reading to find out how to apply.

If you think you’re the right gal or guy for the gig, send a resume, an introductory note, your availability this fall (at least 2 days a week is required), and writing samples to intern@stylecaster.com. College credit is available but not required. We can’t wait to hear from you!