StyleCaster In Sin City: Live Exclusive Coverage At PROJECT

The internationally renowned, contemporary fashion trade show known as PROJECT officially kicks off today in Las Vegas, Nevada. The StyleCaster team, including Community Manager Rachel Siegel and myself, will be out here today and all this week to bring you exclusive coverage as we report live from Sin City.

With over hundreds of brands presenting at this year’s trade show, we’ve definitely have our hands full on checking out all the booths on display and meeting with a boatload of talented designers to discover the hottest products and biggest trends for the upcoming spring/summer season.

From international fashion brands like Ben Sherman and G-Star Raw, to smaller, independent brands like Bijules NYC and YourEyesLie, many fashion industry insiders from all over the world will be crowding around at the Manadalay Bay Convention Center for the next few days, and you can count on StyleCaster to provide you all the latest, in-depth news updates, straight from the convention floor!