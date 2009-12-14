StyleCaster Holiday Party

The StyleCaster family had a lot to celebrate during last week’s holiday party at Santos Party House. Not only were we toasting a year full of incredible growth and success, we were also feeling especially excited for the launch of our newly redesigned site which gives our (very loved) readers a pretty new face to look at and tons of fun new features like our Daily Mirrors. (Click here to check out our introductory video on the new StyleCaster starring Jane from Sea of Shoes.)

With so much to commemorate, it’s no wonder that guests were feeling extra festive, dancing to the sounds of Mick Boogie and Blackfunnn! until the wee hours of the morning.

The icing on top of the party cake came in the form of one of my favorite new bands, Generationals, who played a live set for the audience, and award-winning composer BT, who gave a private listening party downstairs.

Special thanks to all of our wonderful sponsors, Stolichnaya, Amstel Light, Tribeca Grand Hotel, Simply Chic Public Relations, eMercury, and DG Capital Management.

My favorite pictures from the night below. All photographs taken by our crack team of talented photographers, Andrew Katzowitz, Joey D’Arco, and Mark Iantosca.

Erin Lucas



Kristian Laliberte, Annabel Vartanian, Amanda Leigh Dunn and friend



Steven Rojas and Vanna Youngstein



Kaity Velez (center) and Kate Mester (right)



David Foote (right) and friend



Joe Faris, Ari Goldberg, and Kevin Christiana



Anisha Lakhani



Me with Marissa Rubenstein and Erin Lucas



Amri Leever Kibbler and Stephanie Paine



Robert Fowler, Carson Griffith and Jared Clark



Eugene Tong and Jared Flint



Timo Weiland



Justine McCarthy (center) and Caroline McCarthy (right)



Kristen Konvitz and David Goldberg



Kimberly Taylor



Vanna Youngstein and Matt Kays



BT and friend



Tony Fair, Joy Davis-Fair, and Meg Cuna

