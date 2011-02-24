StyleCaster Has Officially Joined Tumblr!

Here at StyleCaster, we’re always searching for new ways to interact with all of youour friends and fansand to bring you exclusive, behind-the-scenes content. So, without further ado, we’d like to introduce our Tumblr page!

At stylecaster.tumblr.com, we’ll update each day with never-before-seen images and outtakes from shoots, great finds from our followers on Twitter and Facebook, as well as photos that inspire us. We’re so excited to join the amazing fashion community on Tumblr and to start sharing our favorite things with you. To get the ball rolling, we’ve compiled and categorized some of our beloved fashion Tumblrs below.

PS: We’re always looking for some new Tumblrs to follow, so please leave a link to yours in the comments section!

Curated fashion inspiration:

Viva la Fashionhttp://goldustgirl.tumblr.com/

Lulu and Her Studded Pearlshttp://luluandherstuddedpearls.tumblr.com/

Breakfast At Barneyshttp://breakfastatbarneys.tumblr.com/

Paper Tissuehttp://papertissue.tumblr.com/

Miss Mosshttp://missmossblog.tumblr.com/

The Impossible Coolhttp://theimpossiblecool.tumblr.com/

Shoe Lusthttp://shoelust.tumblr.com/



Men’s fashion:

Men In This Townhttp://www.meninthistown.com/

Joe Doehttp://joedoe.tumblr.com/



Our Twitter friends:

Bergdorfshttp://bergdorfgoodman.tumblr.com/

Oscar PR Girlhttp://oscarprgirl.tumblr.com/



Bloggers we heart:

Because I’m Addictedhttp://becauseimaddicted.tumblr.com/

Man Repellerhttp://themanrepeller.tumblr.com/

PS I Made Thishttp://psimadethis.com/



The pros:

John Jannuzzihttp://textbook.tumblr.com/

Eva Chenhttp://evachen212.tumblr.com/

Sara Zuckerhttp://www.sarazucker.com/



A little bit of everything, a lot of awesome:

Bianca Rocks Outhttp://biancarocksout.com/

JKK In NYChttp://jkkinnyc.tumblr.com/

Jakki Jakkihttp://jakkijakki.tumblr.com/

